Post presence, even without all-state forward, still heavy for Clear Lake

For as electric as Carson Toebe is for Clear Lake's boys basketball team, he wasn't the sole reason why it qualified for the Class 3A state tournament last season.

Andrew Formanek, now graduated, gave the Lions that towering inside player that wrecked havoc in the paint. A lot of things that they did offensively, revolved around Formanek.

"It is hard to replace that," Toebe said. "He was our key piece in the middle of the paint."

That inside game is not doled out to one player anymore. Clear Lake has had several different guys fill that role.

And it hasn't missed a beat.

The Lions are two games away heading back to Wells Fargo Arena and have not shied away from their core principles of establishing the paint and not running away from contact.

"That is still is the goal, that is exactly what we want to do," Lions head coach Jeremy Ainley said.

Even without Formanek, who was an all-state player for Clear Lake his senior year, others have stepped in to shoulder the load.

Freshman Thomas Meyer has been the one getting the scoring done with an average of 11.5 points per game. Bench pieces Jett Neuberger and Tucker Jones provide key minutes down low.

Ainley praised the job Jones did on Monday night against Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Scott Harr. Even though he registered a game-high 21 points, Jones never made it easy.

"He did a phenomenal job defensively," Ainley said.

Toebe has had to be more of a post player at times. Travaughn Luyobya was a rocket down the lane and getting to the basket for easy layups in the Class 3A substate quarterfinal win over HD-CAL by a 58-49 verdict.

"The way we've all developed our games since then, really helped us out," Toebe said. "Everybody has to do a little more."

No one is expecting to replace the production that Formanek gave Clear Lake. Yet the committee approach hasn't experienced any significant fall offs in its record or confidence.

"It is going to take a lot to replace one guy and one guy that did so much for us," Ainley said. "Nobody's forcing any action to try to replace him. They work really hard in practice and it has been great."

Shooting a lot of 3-pointers has been a hindrance in some of the Lions losses. Which is why on Monday night, they featured a lot of looks from the high post and focused on paint touches.

That keyed a 13-0 third quarter run that put the game slightly out of reach. It was enough of a spurt to withstand late pressure from HD-CAL.

"A lot of the time when we lose a game, we look at our shot chart (and) we're shooting way too many 3s," Toebe said. "Whenever we are able to get into the high post, it sets up our whole offense."

Has Clear Lake done that formula consistently? Not quite. Ainley admitted that his group has been inconsistent at times, but also attributed that to a young team plus new guys filling in new roles.

Over the last three games, the Lions have given up less than 50 points on the defensive end and guys have over the course of the year, figured out their roles.

"At the end of the day, you're just happy you're still playing," Ainley said. "They're still very talented. You see times when the lights come on, it is go time."

Clear Lake gets Waverly-Shell Rock in the substate semis on Thursday night. The two programs met on the first day of the month and it was a 73-40 rout by the Lions.

The Go-Hawks have a pair of double digit scorers in sophomore Cole Marsh and senior Keaton Farmer. They have gone 3-2 since that 30-plus point setback to Clear Lake.

That includes a 49-34 victory over Webster City in the other 3A quarterfinal contest.

"We came out and played the best defense we played all year that game," Toebe said. "We just go to come out with the same energy."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette.

