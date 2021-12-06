Point guard situation unclear for Indians early in season

Over the last few years, some questions have revolved around Forest City's basketball program. The basic ones like depth, height or experience.

Never under head coach Dan Rosacker has there been a legitimate question on who is going to be the Indians point guard.

Until the 2021-22 season.

With the graduation of Noah Miller, the point guard for the last two seasons, Forest City currently is without a true point guard through the first two games of the season.

"We're looking for somebody that can step up," Rosacker said. "We got some guys that just need to get some experience. We're not going to change what we've done."

The Indians (1-1) have been loaded with point guards who have over 100 assists and don't have problems finding their shots. Before Miller, it was Avery Busta. Before Busta, it was Tyler Anderson. Erich Erdman had a two-year run.

You get the idea.

"I'm not going to complain, we've had some great ones over the years," Rosacker said. "I'm not going to be greedy."

The last time Forest City didn't have a player reach north of 100 assists was the 2016-17 season.

Senior Carter Bruckhoff has taken the responsibilities of being the primary ball-handler. He has six assists in two games and has only turned the ball over three times, but all of them came on Friday night.

Rosacker thinks Bruckhoff is more of an off-ball guard, but has been pleased with the adjustment.

"To his credit, he's doing the best he can, but he's a natural (shooting guard)," Rosacker said.

There is some height that Forest City possesses this season. Center Andrew Snyder is listed at 6-foot-4 with backups Carson Strukel and Triston Brandsoy listed at 6-3 and 6-4, respectively.

Truman Knudtson is 6-2.

The Indians wanted to use that height against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Friday night in their Top of Iowa West Conference opener, but ran into early foul trouble and committed turnovers.

"We were not executing and that led to some run outs and some fouls," Rosacker said. "It just snow-balled. We're 1-1, it doesn't change my mind what I think we have."

There is little concern that the situation at point guard will extend for the remaining 20-plus games of the season. Sophomore Tommy Miller came off the bench when Bruckhoff battled foul trouble or to give him a breather.

If Miller steps out of the shadow, Rosacker named him as a potential future point guard.

"He'd be the first to admit it wasn't his best night and he tried to play a little too fast," Rosacker said. "He's a gym rat, I'm pretty confident. After Christmas, that might be a direction we could be going."

With it being so early and two games into the regular season, Rosacker is far from pressing the panic button. Even with the uncertainty about who will run his offense and have over 100 assists.

In the TOI-West, with a handful of good teams, Rosacker has a certain vision on how it might shake out.

"I think a team could have three (or) four losses and win the conference," he said. "Hopefully, we're going to get to the point where we're in that conversation. We need to execute for 32 minutes. We've got to put it together."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

