Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk swapped jabs before dispatching Mason City 64-58 in Iowa boys basketball on Feb. 20.
Recently on Feb. 13, Mason City squared off with Ottumwa in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.