Panthers give up late run in 59-50 setback to Chickasaws

In the span of a handful of minutes, things went sideways for Central Springs' boys basketball team.

Drew Kelley got a technical foul and it seemed to have woken up New Hampton on Thursday night.

Angel Jose made two free throws to give the Panthers a 47-46 lead in the fourth quarter. That was the second to last time they had a cushion.

The Chickasaws scored 13 of the games final 17 points to leave Manly with a 59-50 non-conference victory. Carter Steinlage scored the first six points of their game-sealing 9-0 run to spur them to a win.

"Our kids go hard and that's one thing I've preached," Central Springs head coach Colton Hamand said. "We're not the most skilled, we don't have the most height, we're not the most athletic, but one thing we can bring is we go hard."

It marks the fourth loss in five contests for the Panthers (9-11). They close the regular season with their final Top of Iowa East matchup against Northwood-Kensett on Monday.

The final eight minutes, at least the early portion, was back-and-forth.

Central Springs scored the first six points of the quarter to lead 44-43. There were two ties and three lead changes prior to Kelley's tech, which changed the game.

Jayce Prymer hit two free throws to give the Panthers a 48-47 lead with over three minutes left. That was the final time they led as they dropped their third game by at least 10 points.

Central Springs attempted four 3-pointers to try and cut the margin down. All of them missed.

"One thing that hurt us down the stretch, we were forcing a shot," Hamand said. "We weren't necessarily creating shots for ourselves."

With Jose on the bench to start the second half with three fouls, Central Springs was out its leading scorer. Other stepped up.

Sophomore Javont Froiland had seven of his 11 points in the third to keep the Panthers afloat and within a possession. The margin never got more than three possessions.

"That was awesome on my teams part," Jose said. "Just to be able to withstand that pressure without someone, like a big post, to be in there. We got good shots up."

Turnovers killed Central Springs and made New Hampton's constant 1-for-2 trips to the free throw line a moot point. The Panthers had nine of their 16 turnovers in the third.

On their first three trips, it ended early with a live-ball turnover.

"We're working on that," Hamand said. "Coming into postseason, we'll take care of that. Some of those long, lengthy teams we struggle with."

Central Springs trailed at one point 9-2 early in the first quarter. It didn't take its first lead until the 4 minute, 55 second mark of the second on a pair of LJ Gregoire free throws.

That came in the middle of a 7-0 run to take a four-point lead. New Hampton closed the half on a 9-2 spurt to lead by three at the half.

Jose paced the Panthers with a team-high 20 points while Kelley chipped in 11 and both guys hauled in eight rebounds. Six of their players grabbed at least three rebounds.

"Everybody's on the same page," Hamand said. "We understand what we have to do to be in basketball games. We understand there is no 50-50 ball, it is our ball."

If Central Springs can beat Northwood-Kensett to end the regular season, it would clinch its first 10-win season since 2008-09.

"We're still learning, we're still improving," Jose said.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.