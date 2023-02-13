Packwood Pekin dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 74-58 win over Lone Tree during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

The start wasn't the problem for Lone Tree, as it began with an 18-13 edge over Packwood Pekin through the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers' shooting darted in front for a 34-32 lead over the Lions at the half.

Packwood Pekin moved to a 58-47 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Panthers added to their advantage with a 16-11 margin in the closing period.

