Packwood Pekin trips Columbus Junction Columbus in tenacious tussle 59-53

Packwood Pekin posted a tight 59-53 win over Columbus Junction Columbus on January 25 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Recently on January 17 , Packwood Pekin squared up on Lone Tree in a basketball game . For more, click here.
The Wildcats started on steady ground by forging a 12-11 lead over the Panthers at the end of the first quarter.
The Panthers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 48-41 stretch over the final quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.