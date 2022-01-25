 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Packwood Pekin trips Columbus Junction Columbus in tenacious tussle 59-53

Packwood Pekin posted a tight 59-53 win over Columbus Junction Columbus on January 25 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

The Wildcats started on steady ground by forging a 12-11 lead over the Panthers at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 48-41 stretch over the final quarter.

