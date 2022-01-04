Packwood Pekin sprints past Riverside Highland 59-49

Packwood Pekin collected a 59-49 victory over Riverside Highland on January 4 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Packwood Pekin opened a whopping 36-3 gap over Riverside Highland at the half.
Riverside Highland turned up the heat in the final quarter, but Packwood Pekin put the game on ice.
