Packwood Pekin outclasses Letts Louisa-Muscatine 69-53

Packwood Pekin knocked off Letts Louisa-Muscatine 69-53 at Packwood Pekin High on January 31 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The last time Packwood Pekin and Letts Louisa-Muscatine played in a 45-34 game on January 21, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Packwood Pekin faced off against Kalona Hillcrest Academy . For a full recap, click here. Letts Louisa-Muscatine took on Lone Tree on January 24 at Letts Louisa-Muscatine. For more, click here.

