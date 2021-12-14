Packwood Pekin delivers smashing punch early to dump Columbus Junction Columbus 57-22

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Packwood Pekin turned out the lights on Columbus Junction Columbus 57-22 at Columbus Junction Columbus Community High on December 14 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Packwood Pekin registered a 31-9 advantage at intermission over Columbus Junction Columbus.
