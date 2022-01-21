Packwood Pekin cancels check from Letts Louisa-Muscatine 45-34

Packwood Pekin charged Letts Louisa-Muscatine and collected a 45-34 victory at Packwood Pekin High on January 21 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Packwood Pekin's shooting darted to a 19-17 lead over Letts Louisa-Muscatine at the half.
