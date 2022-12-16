 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Packwood Pekin busts Lone Tree 72-25

Lone Tree got no credit and no consideration from Packwood Pekin, which slammed the door 72-25 on December 16 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Packwood Pekin and Lone Tree faced off on February 8, 2022 at Lone Tree High School. For more, click here.

Recently on December 8, Lone Tree squared off with Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian in a basketball game. For more, click here.

