Davenport West took all the time available, and them some before stopping Eldridge North Scott in this 64-57 overtime thriller.

Eldridge North Scott showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 21-13 advantage over Davenport West as the first quarter ended.

The Lancers took a 27-22 lead over the Falcons heading to the half locker room.

Davenport West broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 43-37 lead over Eldridge North Scott.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Falcons and the Lancers locked in a 52-52 stalemate.

Davenport West put a bow on this victory with a strong first overtime-period kick, outpointing Eldridge North Scott 12-5 in the last stanza.

The last time Davenport West and Eldridge North Scott played in a 55-41 game on February 17, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on February 7, Davenport West faced off against Davenport Assumption . Click here for a recap. Eldridge North Scott took on Bettendorf on February 3 at Eldridge North Scott High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.