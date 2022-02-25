 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Overtime is just fine for Cedar Rapids CR Washington in win over North Liberty Liberty 65-61

Bonus basketball saw Cedar Rapids CR Washington use the overtime to top North Liberty 65-61 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on February 15, Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off against Iowa City West and North Liberty took on Dubuque Hempstead on February 17 at Dubuque Hempstead High School. For more, click here.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington opened with a 21-6 advantage over North Liberty through the first quarter.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington kept a 34-21 intermission margin at North Liberty Liberty's expense.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington's upper hand showed as it carried a 36-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors chalked up this decision in spite of the Lightning's spirited first overtime-period performance.

