Overtime is just fine for Cedar Rapids CR Washington in win over North Liberty Liberty 65-61

Bonus basketball saw Cedar Rapids CR Washington use the overtime to top North Liberty 65-61 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington opened with a 21-6 advantage over North Liberty through the first quarter.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington kept a 34-21 intermission margin at North Liberty Liberty's expense.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington's upper hand showed as it carried a 36-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors chalked up this decision in spite of the Lightning's spirited first overtime-period performance.

