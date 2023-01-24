Over and out: Lake Mills punches through Eagle Grove 77-36

Lake Mills showed it had the juice to douse Eagle Grove in a points barrage during a 77-36 win in Iowa boys basketball on January 24.
Last season, Lake Mills and Eagle Grove faced off on January 25, 2022 at Eagle Grove High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 17, Eagle Grove faced off against Belmond-Klemme and Lake Mills took on Algona Bishop Garrigan on January 17 at Algona Bishop Garrigan High School. For a full recap, click here.
