Davenport West gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Davenport North 85-46 at Davenport North High on Feb. 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Davenport West roared in front of Davenport North 24-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons opened a giant 40-16 gap over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Davenport West charged to a 64-37 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Falcons hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 21-9 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Davenport West and Davenport North squared off with Feb. 11, 2022 at Davenport West High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on Feb. 14, Davenport North faced off against Bettendorf . Click here for a recap. Davenport West took on Eldridge North Scott on Feb. 14 at Davenport West High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.