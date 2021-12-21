Osage utilizes overtime, extra oxygen to defeat Sheffield West Fork 72-67

Extra action was needed before Osage could slip past Sheffield West Fork 72-67 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 14, Osage faced off against Greene North Butler and Sheffield West Fork took on Northwood-Kensett on December 7 at Northwood-Kensett High School. For more, click here.
Osage made the first move by forging a 14-7 margin over Sheffield West Fork after the first quarter.
Osage kept a 22-19 half margin at Sheffield West Fork's expense.
The Green Devils' edge showed as they carried a 35-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
