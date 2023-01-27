Osage thumps Nashua-Plainfield in punishing decision 67-45

Osage gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Nashua-Plainfield 67-45 in Iowa boys basketball on January 27.
The last time Osage and Nashua-Plainfield played in a 55-42 game on December 17, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Nashua-Plainfield faced off against Manly Central Springs and Osage took on Lake Mills on January 20 at Osage High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.