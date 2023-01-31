Osage pours it on Rockford 76-44

Osage gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Rockford 76-44 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 31.

The last time Osage and Rockford played in a 72-48 game on February 1, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 20, Rockford faced off against Northwood-Kensett. Osage took on Greene North Butler on January 24 at Osage High School.

