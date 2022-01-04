Osage overwhelms Rockford 57-21

Osage dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 57-21 victory over Rockford during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 21, Rockford faced off against Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar and Osage took on Sheffield West Fork on December 21 at Osage High School. Click here for a recap
