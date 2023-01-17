Osage outlasts Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar in topsy-turvy battle 73-63

Osage trucked Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar on the road to a 73-63 victory in Iowa boys basketball action on January 17.
Last season, Osage and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar squared off with January 18, 2022 at Osage High School last season. For results, click here.
Recently on January 13, Osage squared off with Manly Central Springs in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.