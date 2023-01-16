 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Osage manhandles Nashua-Plainfield 72-49

Osage swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Nashua-Plainfield 72-49 on January 16 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Osage and Nashua-Plainfield faced off on December 17, 2021 at Nashua-Plainfield High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 10, Osage faced off against Mason City Newman Catholic and Nashua-Plainfield took on Rockford on January 10 at Rockford High School. For results, click here.

