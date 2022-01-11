Osage leads wire-to-wire, forges tie for first in triumph over No. 7 Knights

Boy, what a difference a month-and-a-half makes.

Osage's boys basketball team opened its season with a thumping loss to Class 1A No. 7 Newman Catholic on Nov. 30. The Green Devils made just two 3-point shots and trailed for the majority of the game.

They flipped the script on Tuesday night.

Ignited by 52 points from seniors Nathan Havel and Tyler Oberfoell, Osage led from the opening tip to the final buzzer in a 79-65 statement victory over the Knights at home.

The win by Osage (10-2, 8-1 TOI-East) pushes its win streak to eight games and it is now tied for first place in the conference with Newman Catholic.

"Just a real concerted effort to get back on defense and not give up that easy stuff," Green Devils head coach Michael Brahn said. "It is huge for us. If you want any chance of winning a conference title, we knew the game tonight was one we had to have."

The big separator came in the third quarter.

After James Jennings converted a layup to make it a 41-39 contest, Osage went on a 20-5 run to close the frame and lead by 17 with eight minutes to go.

It was a drastic shift after both sides went cold for a two minute stretch in the third.

"We started stringing things together," Brahn said.

Newman Catholic (10-1, 8-1) cut it to 11 three times as it made its first five shots from the field in the fourth period. Osage put the finishing touches with a 9-0 spurt to lead by 20 and seal the victory.

Havel recorded a game-high 27 points and Oberfoell chipped in 25. The Green Devils made at least seven field goals each quarter. Max Knudsen contributed 15 and he didn't miss a shot in the second half.

"Tonight was a good representation of what we've doing the last couple weeks in practice," Oberfoell said.

The Knights were down by double digits early. They were assessed a technical for not having a player in the official scorebook. Still, they kept it within reach.

They trailed by four after the first quarter on the strength of a 12-4 run in the final few minutes and were down by six at the half.

Some possessions, particularly in the third quarter, went empty. Newman Catholic finished with more than a handful of turnovers in the frame.

"We hustled back on defense," Oberfoell said. "We really buckled down."

Jennings and Doug Taylor each recorded a team-high 19 points for the Knights. Max Burt chipped in nine and Tim Castle recorded eight.

Osage knows in order to gain a share of the conference title, it has to run the table the rest of the way. After Tuesday's performance, it has plenty of confidence.

"It really puts us in a position to control our own destiny," Brahn said. "It is up to us to handle our business."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

