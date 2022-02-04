Osage imposes its will on Northwood-Kensett 79-41

Osage controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 79-41 victory over Northwood-Kensett during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 27, Northwood-Kensett faced off against Rockford and Osage took on Greene North Butler on January 25 at Osage High School. Click here for a recap
