Osage dismantles Rockford 87-51

Osage gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Rockford 87-51 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 3.
The last time Osage and Rockford played in a 72-48 game on February 1, 2022. Click here for a recap.
