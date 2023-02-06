Osage charged Sheffield West Fork and collected a 66-51 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Sheffield West Fork and Osage faced off on February 7, 2022 at Osage High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 31, Osage faced off against Rockford . For a full recap, click here. Sheffield West Fork took on Greene North Butler on January 31 at Sheffield West Fork High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.