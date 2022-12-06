Osage delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 41-38

Osage showed its poise to outlast a game Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar squad for a 41-38 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Osage and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar faced off on January 18, 2022 at Osage High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.