Osage dances past Greene North Butler 67-50

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Osage will take its 67-50 victory over Greene North Butler in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 24.
Last season, Osage and Greene North Butler faced off on January 25, 2022 at Osage High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 17, Osage faced off against Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar and Greene North Butler took on Manly Central Springs on January 17 at Manly Central Springs High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.