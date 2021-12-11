Osage boys keeping heads held high

The Osage boys basketball team left the court at Hampton-Dumont CAL on Thursday night feeling the sting of disappointment. They came so close to tasting victory against their undefeated rivals, but were on the wrong end of a one-point setback, 50-49. As the Bulldogs celebrated and their fans cheered jubilantly, the Osage Green Devils went to the locker room defeated.

Defeated, but their heads held high.

At the time of this writing (Friday night), the Osage Green Devils were 2-2 with a game against Garner Hayfield Ventura Saturday night. They opened the season with a lopsided defeat to Newman Catholic, 72-51. They responded to that humbling loss with blowout victories over Central Springs (63-34) and Saint Ansgar (71-25) before the one-point setback to HDC. What's important to note is that the Green Devils showed tremendous resiliency after a difficult loss to start the year. How they respond to adversity after losing a heartbreaker will be key to the rest of the season.

The game Thursday was a back-and-forth affair that saw Osage hang with the Bulldogs throughout. After surrendering an 8-0 run to start the fourth quarter and fall behind 49-42, the Green Devils went on a 6-0 run of their own to pull within 49-48 with one minute left on the clock. A Hampton-Dumont CAL free throw made it a 50-48 game with 24.6 seconds remaining.

Osage wasn't able to get a final shot off to try and tie or win, but point guard Tyler Oberfoell was fouled and went to the line with 0.2 seconds remaining in the game. He made the first to make it 50-49, but his second free throw bounced off the left side of the rim, off the right side of the rim, and off the back of the rim before falling to the floor completely. The foul shot was no good and the Bulldogs were the victors.

Oberfoell finished the game with nine points and played well all night. Head coach Michael Brahn said his teammates were helping the guard keep his head held high.

"He played a great game," said Brahn. "His teammates are lifting him up right now. There's about a hundred things that could've gone differently in that game that would've changed the outcome. That play just happened to be the last one of the night."

Heck, the Green Devils might not be 2-2 if it weren't for Oberfoell. Heading into Saturday's game, the senior was second on the team in points (11.8 per game) and led the team in rebounds (5.8 per game), assists (3.5 per game) and steals (1.8 per game). Nathan Havel (12 PPG, 5.5 RPG) and Max Knudsen (10 PPG) have also been critical to Osage's success so far this year.

Yes, Thursday night was disappointing. Yes, Osage would've much rather left Hampton-Dumont as victors. It's just one game, though, in a season full of them. More importantly, the Green Devils were winners of a sort. Regardless of the outcome, the team left the court with their heads held high. That's a victory all on its own.

