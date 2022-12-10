 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Not for the faint of heart: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura topples Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 58-55

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Garner-Hayfield-Ventura had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 58-55 on December 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The last time Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows played in a 43-41 game on February 22, 2022. For more, click here.

Recently on December 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura squared off with Buffalo Center North Iowa in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

