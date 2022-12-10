Not for the faint of heart: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura topples Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 58-55

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Garner-Hayfield-Ventura had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 58-55 on December 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The last time Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows played in a 43-41 game on February 22, 2022. For more, click here.
Recently on December 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura squared off with Buffalo Center North Iowa in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.