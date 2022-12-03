Not for the faint of heart: Charles City topples Algona 78-75

Charles City edged Algona 78-75 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Algona and Charles City squared off with December 4, 2021 at Algona High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.