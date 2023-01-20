 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Northwood-Kensett takes down Rockford 80-59

Northwood-Kensett showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Rockford 80-59 in Iowa boys basketball on January 20.

The last time Rockford and Northwood-Kensett played in a 57-44 game on January 27, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 13, Rockford faced off against Sheffield West Fork and Northwood-Kensett took on Nashua-Plainfield on January 13 at Nashua-Plainfield High School. For results, click here.

