Northwood-Kensett squeezes past Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 42-39

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Northwood-Kensett passed in a 42-39 victory at Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar's expense in Iowa boys basketball on January 4.
