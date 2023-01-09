Northwood-Kensett sinks Rockford with solid showing 55-41

Northwood-Kensett stretched out and finally snapped Rockford to earn a 55-41 victory during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Rockford and Northwood-Kensett squared off with January 27, 2022 at Rockford High School last season. For more, click here.
Recently on January 3, Rockford squared off with Osage in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
