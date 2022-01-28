North Liberty Liberty survives taut tilt with Iowa City 53-52

With little to no wiggle room, North Liberty nosed past Iowa City 53-52 on January 28 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

The Lightning fought to a 29-21 intermission margin at the Little Hawks' expense.

The Lightning and the Little Hawks were engaged in a small affair at 41-36 as the fourth quarter started.

