 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

North Liberty Liberty survives taut tilt with Iowa City 53-52

  • 0

With little to no wiggle room, North Liberty nosed past Iowa City 53-52 on January 28 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Recently on January 21 , Iowa City squared up on Iowa City West in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The Lightning fought to a 29-21 intermission margin at the Little Hawks' expense.

The Lightning and the Little Hawks were engaged in a small affair at 41-36 as the fourth quarter started.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing's Olympic 'bubble' makes a slightly surreal experience

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News