North Liberty Liberty rains down on Iowa City 67-56

North Liberty knocked off Iowa City 67-56 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 20.
North Liberty opened with a 5-4 advantage over Iowa City through the first quarter.
The Lightning registered a 31-23 advantage at intermission over the Little Hawks.
North Liberty darted to a 45-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.
The last time North Liberty and Iowa City played in a 53-52 game on January 28, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 14, Iowa City faced off against Waukee Northwest and North Liberty took on Fairfield on January 14 at Fairfield High School. For more, click here.
