North Liberty Liberty rains down on Iowa City 67-56

North Liberty knocked off Iowa City 67-56 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 20.

North Liberty opened with a 5-4 advantage over Iowa City through the first quarter.

The Lightning registered a 31-23 advantage at intermission over the Little Hawks.

North Liberty darted to a 45-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

