North Liberty Liberty proves to be too much for Waterloo East 83-73

North Liberty charged Waterloo East and collected an 83-73 victory at Waterloo East on January 6 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Waterloo East and North Liberty squared off with February 12, 2022 at North Liberty High School last season. For more, click here.
