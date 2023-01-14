 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Liberty Liberty gives Fairfield the business 77-49

Wins don't come more convincing than the way North Liberty put away Fairfield 77-49 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

The first quarter gave North Liberty a 21-19 lead over Fairfield.

The Lightning's offense jumped in front for a 41-28 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.

North Liberty thundered to a 61-42 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lightning hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 16-7 advantage in the frame.

In recent action on January 6, North Liberty faced off against Waterloo East. For more, click here.

