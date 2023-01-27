North Liberty Liberty exhales after close call with Cedar Rapids Xavier 80-75

North Liberty weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning an 80-75 victory against Cedar Rapids Xavier at Cedar Rapids Xavier High on January 27 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Cedar Rapids Xavier and North Liberty squared off with January 7, 2022 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Cedar Falls and North Liberty took on Iowa City on January 20 at Iowa City High School. Click here for a recap.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.