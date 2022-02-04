North Liberty Liberty delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Iowa City West 58-55

Mighty close, mighty fine, North Liberty wore a victory shine after clipping Iowa City West 58-55 at Iowa City West High on February 4 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 29, Iowa City West faced off against Waterloo East and North Liberty took on Cedar Falls on January 29 at North Liberty High School. Click here for a recap
North Liberty made the first move by forging a 33-30 margin over Iowa City West after the first quarter.
