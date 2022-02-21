North Liberty Liberty clips Davenport Central in tight victory 57-51

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but North Liberty wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 57-51 over Davenport Central on February 21 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
In recent action on February 15, North Liberty faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Davenport Central took on Central DeWitt on February 15 at Davenport Central High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
