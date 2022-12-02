North Liberty Liberty carves slim margin over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 56-53

North Liberty didn't flinch, finally repelling Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 56-53 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and North Liberty faced off on December 2, 2021 at North Liberty High School. For a full recap, click here.
