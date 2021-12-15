North Iowa Pacesetter: Lyman bulks up in weight room, leading Rockford basketball

Kolton Lyman had a conversation with his grandfather after the end-of-season ceremonies of Rockford's boys basketball team in February.

"He told me that I needed to take a step up and shoot more shots," Lyman said, recalling the conversation. "The weight room really helped me a lot."

His grandfather happens to be the Warriors' head coach Bob Engels. The two have shared an immense time on the court and in athletics when Lyman first stepped into high school.

"I knew it was coming," Engels said.

Lyman, this week's North Iowa Pacesetter, has immersed himself into the player that he and his coach knew he would become by his senior year.

After being the third option the past two years, Lyman is now the unquestioned top offensive weapon for Rockford this season and he has answered the bell with 21.2 points per night and nearly nine rebounds a game.

Both marks would be new career highs if the pace is kept up throughout the season.

"After all the baseball explosion, it made my passion for basketball a lot better," Lyman said.

Baseball has been the first love for the Warriors standout athlete. He spent some time in the fall working on his mechanics, but still kept up his new-found regime in the weight room.

Lyman stated after Tuesday night's setback to Newman Catholic, the only game so far that he hasn't reached double digit points, the amount of muscle he has gained is 20 pounds.

"I can jump a lot higher and it helped me with my shot because I can control my body a lot more," Lyman said.

That has led to being a complete player inside and out.

Lyman was always viewed as the Warriors best perimeter player. He led them in 3-point field goals made his sophomore and junior years. What lacked was an inside presence.

"He got that athletic strength, with that comes confidence," Engels said.

Recording 166 rebounds a season ago was the jumping off point to what Lyman has done so far in his senior year. He's already at 52 through five games.

"His ability to rebound inside really helps," Engels said. "Last year, he took more 3s than he did 2s. Now, it is getting more balanced."

There was also some positive steps motivationally for the 6-foot-2 forward.

At times, Lyman admitted he wasn't always motivated to lead when he started out playing high level varsity minutes. He credits his friends and teammates that pushed him.

That has now trickled down to him to provide that leadership role.

"Last few years, I was the quiet guy," Lyman said. "Some of our older guys aren't really motivated; they're just out there to be out there. When they put their head down, I say 'Pick your head up.'"

Engels recalled when Lyman was in junior high, in order for the team to have success, Lyman had to be the focal point of everything offensively.

Fast forward to the 2021-22 season and it is following a similar pattern.

"I knew he was going to have to be a key component," Engels said. "He embraced it. He's a hard worker. It all kind of fit together like a glove."

Rockford is off to a 3-3 start, one that was not expected when the season started. It was picked to finish in the bottom half of the Top of Iowa East Conference.

Lyman, the only player with over 100 points on the Warriors, is a big reason why for the success. He has eclipsed 30 points twice this year, most recently dropping 33 against Valley Lutheran on Saturday.

"I don't think anyone expected us to be anything this year," Lyman said.

This will be it for his time on the basketball court. Lyman knows that if he plays a sport at the next level, it will be baseball.

"Basketball is a second side hobby," Lyman said. "It is fun to play. I want to show everyone how good I am."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

