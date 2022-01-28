North Iowa Pacesetter: Jennings focuses on defense to become better all-around player

As James Jennings was growing up as a basketball player, so too was his thought process on defense.

He didn't think it was vital when he was a freshman or sophomore. He figured that he could coast by that facet of the game and focus primarily on scoring.

That mindset changed his junior year.

"Defense is big," Jennings admitted. "I wasn't having the greatest offensive year, so I was like 'Man, forget it, I'm going to try my best on defense' and I picked it up."

While Newman Catholic as a whole has struggled to contain teams defensively, that didn't deter Jennings from bringing up the level of intensity.

"He's always asked 'What can I do better, Coach,'" Knights head coach Jerry Gatton said.

Jennings has reaped the benefits.

This week's North Iowa Pacesetter has become one of the best on-ball defenders in the Top of Iowa East with 45 steals on the season, good for a 3.2 per game clip that is tops in the league.

He pairs that along with scoring over 18 points a night.

"AAU has played a big part in that; it helps out a lot," Jennings said. "You can't go at one speed, you have to slow it down at times."

Jennings transferred to Newman Catholic his sophomore year. He didn't step onto the varsity court until his junior year.

His impact was immediate.

He was second on the team in scoring at 13 points per game, second in assists at 3.1 and once again led in steals with 2.7. It is not just the steals numbers that have made Jennings a better defender. It has been the responsibility he takes.

"He wants the guy that has the points, he wants to be the guy that stops him," Gatton said. "He rises to the occasion."

The 6-foot guard stated he has been overlooked by people because of his stature. He has made it a personal goal to make sure that being short does not hinder his game.

"I want to prove people wrong," Jennings said. "You don't got to be big to do all the little things like rebounding, boxing out and playing defense."

How the senior found the sport of basketball is a unique story.

Football was Jennings' first love. His family played football so he grew up around the sport. By the time he was 10, the passion was starting to deteriorate.

"It took a toll on me because I played it so much," Jennings said. "It was a part of my everyday life. I felt pressured to play and I asked myself 'Is this what I want to do?'"

So he picked up the game of basketball one day when he was late to school. Still 10-years old, he said his stomach was hurting when he showed up.

What happened after he played some basketball?

"It made my stomach feel good," Jennings noted.

Consider the rest history.

Football is still a sport Jennings plays. He also runs track in the spring, but his primary focus and the sport he wants to play in college is basketball.

He plays AAU in the summer, surrounding himself with some of the best basketball players in the state. That has allowed him to find his ability to create his own shot.

And find balance in organizing a busy schedule with multiple sports.

"I fit everything in," Jennings said. "I want to do the best I can at everything I do. I got to know what is best for me."

Gatton has seen that shot-making ability grow as well. All Gatton wanted was for Jennings to take smarter, more high-percentage shots this season.

Not surprisingly, Jennings obliged.

His shooting percentage from the field has increased from 37.9 to 60.3 and his 3-point percentage has gone up by 16%.

"He's learned to let the game come to him," Gatton said. "He's learned to use his first step so much more than relying on that outside shot. He's been fine shooting that 15-to-16-foot jump shot. That is, I would say, his biggest improvement."

There's the quickness and the versatility to get to the hole. There's the ability to pull it back and hoist a mid-range jumper or drill one from downtown.

Add in the now defensive prowess, plus the 82% from the free throw line, and Jennings believes he can play at the next level.

"It has been a dream of mine," he said. "I can play anywhere."

Only one offer has come in.

Waldorf University, an NAIA school in Forest City, extended a scholarship offer to Jennings a couple of weeks ago. He and Gatton are hopeful with an extended season, more coaches would trickle in offers.

"You've got to give the kid a chance," Gatton said. "You can't get a better guy. He's a hard worker, he's going to listen to you, he's going to do all he can for you. I hope he has a tough choice for himself."

The first priority is to get Newman Catholic into the state tournament. The path is a daunting one.

If the Knights can avoid a second straight first round slip, they could face Dunkerton in the district final and then match up with Lake Mills in the substate final.

Jennings still has the sour taste of that early postseason exit from last year.

"That really took a toll on me, I thought about it for days," he said. "I want to end on a big bang."

Gatton just hopes he can get more games with Jennings as the latter's prep career winds down. He said having a player of Jennings' caliber makes the season "fun."

"It makes your job a lot easier, especially ones that understand the game and want to learn," Gatton added.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

