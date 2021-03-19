Noah Miller signs with Waldorf University to play basketball

Noah Miller is staying home.

The standout senior guard for the Forest City boys basketball team announced on Twitter on Thursday that he had signed with Waldorf to continue his basketball journey.

Waldorf University is an NAIA school located in Forest City that plays in the North Star Athletic Association. The Warriors men's basketball team finished with a 5-17 record this season.

In his senior campaign, Miller averaged 16.1 points, 4.3 assists, 2 steals per game and shot 37.3% from behind the arc. During his time playing for the Indians, he became the seventh player in school history to score over 1,000 career points for the program.

Miller's excellent year was recognized as he was named to the IPSWA Class 2A all-state third team and the Top of Iowa West all-conference first team.

