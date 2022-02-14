No quit here; Belle Plaine fights back to beat Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian 68-50

Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian dented the scoreboard first, but Belle Plaine responded to earn a 68-50 decision for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 14.

The Husky authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Plainsmen 12-8 at the end of the first quarter.

Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian came from behind to grab the advantage 25-24 at intermission over Belle Plaine.

