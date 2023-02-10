Stanwood North Cedar raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 56-33 win over Bettendorf Rivermont Collegiate in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on February 3, Stanwood North Cedar faced off against Alburnett. For a full recap, click here.

