No quarter given: Davenport Assumption puts down Eldridge North Scott 62-39

Davenport Assumption showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Eldridge North Scott 62-39 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 14, Davenport Assumption faced off against Muscatine and Eldridge North Scott took on Clinton on December 14 at Clinton High School. Click here for a recap
The Knights opened with a 16-11 advantage over the Lancers through the first quarter.
The Knights' offense moved to a 32-19 lead over the Lancers at the intermission.
The Knights' upper hand showed as they carried a 41-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
