 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by IMT

No quarter given: Davenport Assumption puts down Eldridge North Scott 62-39

  • 0

Davenport Assumption showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Eldridge North Scott 62-39 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 14, Davenport Assumption faced off against Muscatine and Eldridge North Scott took on Clinton on December 14 at Clinton High School. Click here for a recap

The Knights opened with a 16-11 advantage over the Lancers through the first quarter.

The Knights' offense moved to a 32-19 lead over the Lancers at the intermission.

The Knights' upper hand showed as they carried a 41-32 lead into the fourth quarter.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes first player in NFL history to feature in 15 Pro Bowls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News