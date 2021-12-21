No quarter given: Davenport Assumption puts down Eldridge North Scott 62-39

Davenport Assumption showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Eldridge North Scott 62-39 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The Knights opened with a 16-11 advantage over the Lancers through the first quarter.

The Knights' offense moved to a 32-19 lead over the Lancers at the intermission.

The Knights' upper hand showed as they carried a 41-32 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.