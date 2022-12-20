No quarter given: Charles City puts down New Hampton 69-40

Charles City's river of points eventually washed away New Hampton in a 69-40 cavalcade in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 20.
Last season, New Hampton and Charles City faced off on February 4, 2022 at Charles City High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 13, Charles City faced off against Waverly-Sr and New Hampton took on Clear Lake on December 6 at Clear Lake High School. For a full recap, click here.
