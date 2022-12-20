 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Globe Gazette is partnering with IMT who are sponsoring 750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

No quarter given: Charles City puts down New Hampton 69-40

  • 0

Charles City's river of points eventually washed away New Hampton in a 69-40 cavalcade in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 20.

Last season, New Hampton and Charles City faced off on February 4, 2022 at Charles City High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 13, Charles City faced off against Waverly-Sr and New Hampton took on Clear Lake on December 6 at Clear Lake High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaron Rodgers optimistic about Packers play-off push

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News