No pain, no gain; Washington overcomes Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 52-39

Washington handed Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana a tough 52-39 loss in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Recently on January 28 , Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana squared up on South Tama County in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.