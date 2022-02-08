No pain, no gain; Packwood Pekin overcomes Lone Tree 52-39

Packwood Pekin tipped and eventually toppled Lone Tree 52-39 on February 8 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The Panthers broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 52-39 lead over the Lions.
In recent action on January 29, Lone Tree faced off against Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran and Packwood Pekin took on Riverside Highland on February 3 at Packwood Pekin High School. For a full recap, click here.
